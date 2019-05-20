PETRONE HELEN

Age 72, of the Southside area of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, with her loving husband beside her. She was the beloved wife of Frank Petrone, for the last 49 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Sande Petrone (Tony Imburgia), Theresa (Danny) Goldbach and Gina (Jeff) Stewart; five grandchildren, Branden, Haley, Daniel, Melina and Siena. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Bodnar and Sophia Bakaj; brother, John Bodnar; sister, Theresa Hentosz. She will be missed by a host of family members and friends who loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking if you can donate to . Arrangements by BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, PA 15216. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2109, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Pius X Church, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, 15226, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.