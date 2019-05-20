Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN PETRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN PETRONE

Obituary Condolences

HELEN PETRONE Obituary
PETRONE HELEN

Age 72, of the Southside area of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, with her loving husband beside her. She was the beloved wife of Frank Petrone, for the last 49 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Sande Petrone (Tony Imburgia), Theresa (Danny) Goldbach and Gina (Jeff) Stewart; five grandchildren, Branden, Haley, Daniel, Melina and Siena. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Bodnar and Sophia Bakaj; brother, John Bodnar; sister, Theresa Hentosz. She will be missed by a host of family members and friends who loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking if you can donate to . Arrangements by BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, PA 15216. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2109, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Pius X Church, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, 15226, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now