PLIVELIC, CDP SISTER HELEN

Age 91, passed away on May 31, 2019. Sr. Helen Plivelic was born on May 7, 1928 in McKeesport, PA. She was the daughter of Philip Plivelic and Anna (Turkovic) Plivelic. Both of her parents were born in Zagreb, Croatia, which was at that time part of Austria. She was given the name Anna and was one of six siblings. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Petro; her sister, Rose Oprendek; and her brother, John. She is survived by her brother, Mark, of Indiana, PA; and her sister, Mary Hornicsar, of McKeesport, PA. Mary's daughter, Carole, visited Helen regularly. In 1951, Anna entered the Sisters of Divine Providence in Allston Park, PA. Following her profession of vows, Sr. Helen ministered as a primary grade teacher in schools in the Pittsburgh area. In 1958, she went to the newly established province of Our Lady in Kingston, MA. There she taught English, Religion, and Business courses at Sacred Heart High School. Following these years in education, Sr. Helen pursued various works with the poor, the sick, and the elderly. Her volunteer work with the marginalized included positions as recreation therapist and activities director at different sites. At times she met them as Joy the Clown, where she brought smiles to the faces of many. She evidenced a great respect for the needy, always seeing in them the face of Jesus. In 1990, Sr. Helen began working at ODWIN (Opening Doors Within Nursing) Learning Center, where she taught English, mostly to immigrant students who hoped to move on to become nurses. She worked there for about 10 years. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at the Providence House, 363 Bishop's Hwy., Kingston, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, at the Providence House. Interment will be in Our Lady of Divine Providence Cemetery, Kingston. Donations may be made in her memory to the Sisters of the Divine Providence, 363 Bishop's Hwy., Kingston, MA 02364.