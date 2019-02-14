Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Of West Mifflin, on February 13, 2019, age 89. Daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Nodesky) Onder; beloved wife of the late John Pollock; mother of Albert (Carol) Pollock of Matthews, NC, Marlene (Dale) Albright of Irwin and Debbie (James) Jordan of West Mifflin; sister of Elizabeth Crestani and the late Andrew, John and Joseph Onder; grandmother of John and Justin Albright and Megan Jordan; great-grandmother of Mason. The family would like to give a thank you to the LGAR Home for the special care they provided to Helen. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass which will be 11:30 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
