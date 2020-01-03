|
HAHN HELEN RUTH (STONE)
Of McCandless Township, peacefully called to be with the Lord after a battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife for 47 years of William R. Hahn; mother of Amy Elizabeth Beck (Rodney) and Heather Lynn Berner (Christopher); devoted mema of Grace and Lilly Beck, and Faith and Kiki Berner. Helen was hardworking and dedicated in her profession as a drug and alcohol therapist, she was an exceptional counselor that made a big difference in many peoples lives and was known as 'the statue of liberty' to many. She also enjoyed spending time on Tybee Island with her family. Friends and family will be received Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Memorial service will be held at North Way Christian Community Church on Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hair Peace Charities, 102 Cleveland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 or www.hairpeace.org. Please leave condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020