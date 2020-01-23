Home

HURWITZ HELEN RUTH

On Saturday, January 18, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Maurice and Mary Gilbert; devoted sister of the late Stanley and Mel Gilbert; beloved wife of the late Jack Hurwitz; adored mother of Lane (Steven) Glisson and Barbara Grant; adored grandmother of Reilly and Alex Grant and Fiona Glisson; beloved second wife of the late Sidney Brenner; beloved stepmother of Judi (Richard) Brenner Wieder, Cindy (Keith) Miller, and Ellen (Bruce) Mottel and their children; mourned by relatives and friends. Services at Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Visitation one half hour prior to services (12:30-1:00 p.m.) Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), https://www.nrdc.org/support-nrdc. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
