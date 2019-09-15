Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
HELEN S. BUCKHOLZ


1925 - 2019
HELEN S. BUCKHOLZ Obituary
BUCKHOLZ HELEN S.

Age 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born, January 16, 1925 in Ottawa, WV, wife of the late Edward Buckholz. Prior to her retirement, Helen was a collator for Paper Craft and an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Alex Sebeni; sisters, Maria Nagy and Margaret Gallo. She is survived by her three sons, Tim E. (Maggie) Buckholz, Garry M. (Cheryl) Buckholz and William A. (Effie) Buckholz; daughter, Suzanne (David) Ulakovic; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, LaVerne Corwin; and nieces and nephews. Visitation 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday, JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Service Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.  www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
