Age 92, of Penn Hills, formerly of Rankin, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Sabol; mother of Christine (George) Barwell, Virginia, Lawrence (Mercedes), Phillip (Lee), and Mark Sabol; grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 20; sister of Joan Skinta and six late siblings; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was a very devout Byzantine Catholic and loved to stay active at the Penn Hills Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Penn Hills Senior Center, 147 Jefferson Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Church of the Resurrection, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
