HELEN (INTRIERI) SEBASTIAN

HELEN (INTRIERI) SEBASTIAN Obituary
SEBASTIAN HELEN (INTRIERI)

Age 93, of Penn Hills, formerly of Ambridge, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rodger Sebastian; mother of Rodger (Debra) Sebastian, Sr.; grandmother to Deanna (Alan White) Sebastian, Rodger "R.J." (Alicia Zabrowski) Sebastian, Jr., and Anthony (Amber Kisalita) Sebastian; great-grandmother to Katera Sebastian-Sims. She was a devout Catholic who loved music and the arts. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Intrieri, Cpl. PSP. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Allegheny Health Hospice Care for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Catholic Charities, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
