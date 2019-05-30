MAKSYMOWICZ HELEN (PAVLIK) (SHARP)

Age 91, of North Huntingdon, PA died on May 28, 2019. She was an active member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, its Seniors group and honored to be a former parish May Queen. She loved her church and her church friends. She made the best potato haluski for Lenten Kitchen and mushroom soup for Christmas Eve events. She loved to travel and take cruises with her late husband, Walt. Wife of the late Walt Maksymowicz and Larry Sharp. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary (Vrabel) Pavlik. Beloved mother of Marlene (Glenn) Murray of Mt. Lebanon, Patricia (Jim) Hoffman of Elizabeth Twp., and the late Suzanne (late Jerry) Brown; loving grandmother of Brandon Murray, Kelly (Kyle) Withers, Meghan (Brian) Heiry, Kenneth (Elena) Bachman, Jennifer Wentroble, Collette (Ray) Bachman-Miller, Damian (Nicole) Brown and Jordan (Kristen) Brown; great-grandmother of Kade, Molly, Addison, Nolan, Tucker, Kaia, KJ, Rachael, Anya, Gauge, Jamison, Hailey and Melany; sister of Elizabeth Shelley, Bernadine (the late William) McTaggart, George (Darlene) Pavlik and the late Ann (George) Gumbetta, John Pavlik, Mary (Frank) Kaczmarski, Michael Pavlik and Margaret (Edward) Bury; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her maid of honor, Bridget Rainey and best friend, Gerry Saracco. Mass of Christian burial, Saturday, June 1st, 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 363 W. 11th Ave., Homestead. EVERYONE WILL MEET AT CHURCH. (visitation private). Arrangements entrusted to RV ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME.