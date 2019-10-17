Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN STROYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (BURKE) STROYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN (BURKE) STROYNE Obituary
STROYNE HELEN (BURKE)

Peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 94. She was a resident of Ross Twp. Wife of the late William A. Stroyne; loving mother of Kathleen (Joseph) Scherle, David (Amy), Jean (Jack) Zahn, William (Kimberly), Thomas (Sandra) Stroyne. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday in St. Catherine of Sweden Church at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pgh. at www.givetochildrens.org. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.