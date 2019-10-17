|
STROYNE HELEN (BURKE)
Peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 94. She was a resident of Ross Twp. Wife of the late William A. Stroyne; loving mother of Kathleen (Joseph) Scherle, David (Amy), Jean (Jack) Zahn, William (Kimberly), Thomas (Sandra) Stroyne. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday in St. Catherine of Sweden Church at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pgh. at www.givetochildrens.org. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019