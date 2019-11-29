Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
Age 94, of Glenshaw, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of the late Chester and  Terry; sister of the late Leonard, Chester, Frank, Joseph and John Kalinowski; sister-in-law of Rose Kalinowski (Leonard, deceased) and Beatrice Andromalos; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday 3-7:30 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Butler at 46th Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Monday at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw,  at 10 a.m. www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
