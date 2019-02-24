Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HELEN T. (Sr. REGINA MARIA, I.H.M.) WILSON

Passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Residence at Marywood, Scranton, PA. Beloved daughter of the late George T. and Helen E. (Mullen) Wilson; loving sister of Robert (Lois), William (the late Patricia), Mary E., and the late George T., Jr. (June) Wilson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Thursday 10-11 a.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. Graveside Service 11:30 a.m., Calvary Cemetery.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
