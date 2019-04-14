|
TOTIN HELEN
Age 88 of Port Vue, died Thu., Apr. 11, 2019. A retired teacher from McKeesport, S.D., she was preceded in death by her parents Vasili and Julia (Gocza) Totin; and her siblings Margaret Turner, Anne Gibney and Albert, George, Russell, Peter, John, and Fr. Michael Totin. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. with 3 p.m. Panachida. Burial Service Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 at Dormition of the Holy Virgin R.O. Church at 1 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019