BOUL HELEN V. (TRESSOS)
Age 94, of West View, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edgar Boul; mother of Roberta (Frank) Tambellini, David Boul, and the late Carol (surviving Al) Kehren; grandmother of Michelle (Mark) Lozina and Mark (Monica) Kehren; great-grandmother of Sarah and Audra Lozina. The Family would like to express their appreciation to Heartland Hospice, the Wagner Family and Wexford Health Care for their support through this time. No Viewing, Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.