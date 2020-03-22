Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Age 94, of West View, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edgar Boul; mother of Roberta (Frank) Tambellini, David Boul, and the late Carol (surviving Al) Kehren; grandmother of Michelle (Mark) Lozina and Mark (Monica) Kehren; great-grandmother of Sarah and Audra Lozina. The Family would like to express their appreciation to Heartland Hospice, the Wagner Family and Wexford Health Care for their support through this time. No Viewing, Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
