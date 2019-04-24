DeSTEFANO HELEN V. (RUGGIERO)

Age 88, a lifetime resident of Turtle Creek, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" DeStefano; loving mother of Marianne (Steven) Pinelli, Anita (fiance, David Predebon) Herrington, Sam (Lorraine) DeStefano Jr., Lisa (David) Ackerman, Helen M. DeStefano, Karen (Jim) Aiello, Sharon (John) Parker, and Annette Crissman; wonderful "Baba" of Dominic and Vincent (Liz) Pinelli, Ashley (Michael) Petrucci, Ralph (fiancee, Sarah Brainard) DeStefano, Justine, Jessica, and Jared Ackerman, Alyssa (Derrick) Sargo, Antonio, Salvatore, and Rocco Aiello, Anina, Christian, and Jonathan Parker, Marisa and Krista Crissman; adored great-grandmother of Ava, Luke and Jack Pinelli, Siana and Mario Sargo, Emma, Anthony and Matthew Petrucci; sister of Stella (the late Fred) Henderson; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Ralph J. in 1973; her infant grandson, Mario J. Aiello; son-in-law, Scott Herrington; her parents, Joseph and Mary Ruggiero; her sister, Rose Cardamone; and two brothers, John Ruggiero and Joseph "Joe" Ruggiero. Helen was a lifetime member of St. Colman Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. In her younger years, Helen enjoyed making pizza for her children and their friends. Friends will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman Church Saturday 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels from Verona and the nurses and aides from Good Samaritan Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050, or your local food bank. jobefuneralhome.com.