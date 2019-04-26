Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
View Map
HELEN V. (GROSIAK) STANISZEWSKI


STANISZEWSKI HELEN V. (GROSIAK)

Age 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA. Born on December 14, 1920. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Staniszewski; beloved mother of Margaret (Edward) Konieczka of Baden, PA, Thomas (Timothea) Staniszewski of Orland Park, IL and Rosemarie (Robert) Orchowski of Upper St. Clair, PA; loving grandmother of Neil Orchowski (Leah), Lindsay Orchowski Scott (Shannon), Tyler Orchowski (Mackenzie), Kathryn Weeks (Donald), Jonathon Staniszewski (Kelley), Sara Hestand, Edward Konieczka (Joanna) and Christine Spotts (Steve); also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Stanley Grosiak. Helen was devoted to her Catholic faith and family, especially the children. Family and friends welcome Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Simon and Jude Church in Scott Twp., PA Monday at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shaler Twp. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pgh., PA 15243 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
