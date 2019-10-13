Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN PANDELOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN VIRGINIA PANDELOS


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN VIRGINIA PANDELOS Obituary
PANDELOS HELEN VIRGINIA

Helen Virginia Pandelos, of Peters Township, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 81 years of age. She had resided at Friendship Village of Upper St. Clair for five years prior to her passing. She was born in Bellville, OH on March 31, 1938 to Albert Leroy Hartline and Sara Catherine Hartline. She is survived by five children, Deanna Phasupong of Washington, PA, Debby Kaufman (late husband, Nathan Kaufman) of Irmo, SC, Christine Jones of Aspinwall, PA, Athena Crookshank (husband Matthew) of Canonsburg, PA, and Tasso Pandelos (wife Dina) of Venetia, PA; sister of Sandy, Gordon, Eddie, and the late Jean, Jack, Flora, and Frank. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Brenda), Missy (AJ), Mandee (Jimmy), Paul, Nathan, Natalie (Peter), Nikolas, Haley, Sophia, and Chloe, and eight great-grandchildren. Helen was former Owner/Operator of Ernie's Esquire Supper Club in McMurray, PA, Banquet Manager at the Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh, PA, and was active in establishing her son's first store in Bethel Park, PA, Mm! Mm! Pizza. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15th, followed by interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now