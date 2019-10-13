|
|
PANDELOS HELEN VIRGINIA
Helen Virginia Pandelos, of Peters Township, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 81 years of age. She had resided at Friendship Village of Upper St. Clair for five years prior to her passing. She was born in Bellville, OH on March 31, 1938 to Albert Leroy Hartline and Sara Catherine Hartline. She is survived by five children, Deanna Phasupong of Washington, PA, Debby Kaufman (late husband, Nathan Kaufman) of Irmo, SC, Christine Jones of Aspinwall, PA, Athena Crookshank (husband Matthew) of Canonsburg, PA, and Tasso Pandelos (wife Dina) of Venetia, PA; sister of Sandy, Gordon, Eddie, and the late Jean, Jack, Flora, and Frank. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Brenda), Missy (AJ), Mandee (Jimmy), Paul, Nathan, Natalie (Peter), Nikolas, Haley, Sophia, and Chloe, and eight great-grandchildren. Helen was former Owner/Operator of Ernie's Esquire Supper Club in McMurray, PA, Banquet Manager at the Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh, PA, and was active in establishing her son's first store in Bethel Park, PA, Mm! Mm! Pizza. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15th, followed by interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019