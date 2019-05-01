Home

HELEN (GURCAK) WASSEL

HELEN (GURCAK) WASSEL Obituary
WASSEL HELEN (GURCAK)

Age 93, of Carrick, formerly of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife for over 68 years to Jerome Wassel; dear mother of Daniel (Cindy) Wassel, Anna Marie (David) Caruso and Jerome (Cynthia) Wassel; grandmother of Allen (Tess), Bryan, Erick Wassel and the late Daniel Wassel; David (Liz), Anthony (Kelly) Caruso, Jerome Wassel, III, Jeffrey and Jason (Emily) Augenstein; great-grandmother of Capri Ann Caruso; daughter of the late George and Anna Gurcak. Preceded in death by sisters, Anna Wall, Margaret Wojciechowski, Sophie Stabryla and Irene Zawicki. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. We want to express our gratitude to our loving and selfless friend, Joan Schaub. Friends received Thursday, 3-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Funeral prayer Friday, 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Basil Church, Holy Apostles Parish at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Pgh., PA 15202. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
