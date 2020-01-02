|
|
WISE HELEN (DENLINGER)
Age 99, of Murrysville, PA, formerly of Wilkinsburg, PA, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Percy and Lillian Denlinger; beloved wife of the late Charles W. Wise, Jr. of 60 years; devoted mother of Barbara J. Hughes and Charles W. (Barbara) Wise, III; loving grandmother of Tracy (Patrick) Dailey, Brian (Sharon) Hughes, C. Wesley (Deanna) Wise and Sara (Josh) Haynes; cherished great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren. Helen graduated Wilkinsburg High School in 1938 and then graduated as an RN from Children's Hospital in 1941. She worked as an RN in Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg during WWII and for many years, before assuming the role of the Industrial Nurse at Nabisco Products in East Liberty in 1964. She retired in 1982 and began the rest of her rich life. Retirement brought extensive International Travel, serving others. Square-dancing, competitive games, gardening, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Friday nights at Hoffstott's. She was a loyal member of South Avenue United Methodist Church for over 75 years where she enjoyed supporting Meal Ministry and baking communion bread until age 99. She was adventuresome and fun loving, could laugh at herself, and her care giving spirit served as a model for all of us. For her family, she served as a rallying point for many memorable occasions and her memory will continue to do so. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 2 p.m. at Redstone Highlands 4953 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to South Avenue United Methodist Church, 733 South Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15221 or Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 4953 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020