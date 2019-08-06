|
WYZKOSKI HELEN (MARCINK)
Age 99, of North Side, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wyzkoski, Sr.; mother of Joseph F. Wyzkoski, Jr., Carole Camino, and Linda Anderson; grandmother of Joe, Josh, and Jeremy; sister of Mary Senchesen and the late John and Eugene Marcink. Family will welcome friends on Saturday, August 10 from 11a.m. - 1 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Helen was a hairdresser for 25 plus Funeral Homes in the Pittsburgh area for 50 years. She was famous for her nut rolls. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019