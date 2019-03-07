|
CHOMAS HELENA "HELEN"
Age 70, of Elizabeth died March 1, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Born in Hanover, West Virginia, August 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James and Willa Borders. Surviving are daughters, Loraine Gummo of Boalsburg , PA, Barbara Daniels of Peoria, AZ; and son, Richard Chomas Jr. of Elizabeth, PA; and four grandchildren. Surviving sisters, Clara Whitaker and Esther Livesy of Jacksonville, FL; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place in the future.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019