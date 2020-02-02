Home

HELENE A. CARUSO


1937 - 2020
HELENE A. CARUSO Obituary
CARUSO HELENE A.

Age 82, of Grove City passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at AHN Grove City after a brief illness. Helene was born on February 17, 1937 in Pittsburgh to the late Joseph McNaugher and the late Helen Lange McNaugher. Helene worked several years at Slippery Rock College in the cafeteria. Helene is survived by her husband, Ralph P. Caruso, Sr. whom she married on October 18, 1957; three sons, Ralph Caruso, Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Grove City, John Caruso of Pittsburgh, and Scott "Nick" Caruso and his wife, Charyn, of Butler; and two grandchildren, Corey Caruso and Ross Caruso. Per Helene's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Burial was private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
