McMULLEN HELYNE (PALECKI)
Age 93, originally from Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on May 3, 2019, at Casey's Pond Senior Living Community in Steamboat Springs, CO. Visitation will be held on June 6, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, McKees Rocks, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John of God Parish - St. Mary Church, McKees Rocks on June 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Following Mass, Helyne's ashes will be placed with those of her husband, Hugh, at St Casimir Cemetery, Pittsburgh. McDermott Funeral Home, McKees Rocks will be handling the arrangements. For a full obituary, please refer to www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019