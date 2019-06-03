Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John of God Parish – St. Mary Church
1011 Church Avenue
McKees Rocks, PA
HELYNE McMULLEN
HELYNE (PALECKI) McMULLEN

HELYNE (PALECKI) McMULLEN Obituary
McMULLEN HELYNE (PALECKI)

Age 93, originally from Pittsburgh, PA passed away on May 3, 2019 at Casey's Pond Senior Living Community in Steamboat Springs, CO.  Visitation will be held on June 6, 2019 (6:00 – 8:00 p.m.) at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, McKees Rocks, PA.  A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John of God Parish – St. Mary Church, McKees Rocks on June 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  Following Mass, Helyne's ashes will be placed with those of her husband, Hugh, at St. Casimir Cemetery, Pittsburgh.  McDermott Funeral Home, McKees Rocks will be handling the arrangements.  For a full obituary, please refer to: www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
