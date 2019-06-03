|
McMULLEN HELYNE (PALECKI)
Age 93, originally from Pittsburgh, PA passed away on May 3, 2019 at Casey's Pond Senior Living Community in Steamboat Springs, CO. Visitation will be held on June 6, 2019 (6:00 – 8:00 p.m.) at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, McKees Rocks, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John of God Parish – St. Mary Church, McKees Rocks on June 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Following Mass, Helyne's ashes will be placed with those of her husband, Hugh, at St. Casimir Cemetery, Pittsburgh. McDermott Funeral Home, McKees Rocks will be handling the arrangements. For a full obituary, please refer to: www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019