Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Northmont United Presbyterian Church
8169 Perry Highwa
View Map
HENRIETTA ANDERSON


1934 - 2019
HENRIETTA ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON HENRIETTA

On August 23, 2019, Henrietta "Sue" Anderson, age 84, of McCandless Twp, beloved wife of Roy C. Anderson; mother of Glenn (Kellie) Anderson, Elaine (Christine Szymarek) Anderson and Ralph (Maureen Sweeney) Anderson; twin sister of the late Henry Brehm; grandmother of Zachary, Ciara and Colin Anderson; Friends received Tuesday, August 27, from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., at Northmont United Presbyterian Church, 8169 Perry Highway. Contributions may be made to Passavant Hospital Foundation, www.passavanthospitalfoundation.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
