|
|
ANDERSON HENRIETTA
On August 23, 2019, Henrietta "Sue" Anderson, age 84, of McCandless Twp, beloved wife of Roy C. Anderson; mother of Glenn (Kellie) Anderson, Elaine (Christine Szymarek) Anderson and Ralph (Maureen Sweeney) Anderson; twin sister of the late Henry Brehm; grandmother of Zachary, Ciara and Colin Anderson; Friends received Tuesday, August 27, from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., at Northmont United Presbyterian Church, 8169 Perry Highway. Contributions may be made to Passavant Hospital Foundation, www.passavanthospitalfoundation.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019