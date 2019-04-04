ASHBY HENRIETTA

Henrietta Ashby was born March 26, 1927 and passed on April 1, 2019. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Ronda), Martin (Carol) and Jay (Kim). She has five grandchildren, Tom, Lucas, Eric, Ian and Linda as well as three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Edith and Frida. She grew up in Baldwinsville in central New York State on a farm and was Valedictorian of her High School Class. She went on to Boston, MA to study the fashion industry. After graduating junior college she returned to central New York to become a buyer at the Addis Department Store. She married musician James Ashby in 1957 and he taught her how to play the electric bass and she soon became part of the "Treble Tones" – which was an instrumental pop band, much like the "Ventures", that played throughout the Central New York region and recorded on the Decca label. Henrietta also worked for Associated Coca Cola as a bookkeeper and remained there for 40 years as she raised their three boys. All three sons became musicians at a very young age and by 1969 the "Ashby Family Band" emerged to play all over Central New York, in various configurations, for the next 20 years. Dale, Martin and Jay Ashby have gone on to become professional musicians performing around the world today. In 1991, Henrietta and Jim retired to Pittsburgh where she ushered at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild Jazz concerts for the next 20 years and greeted thousands of Jazz fans with her infectious smile. Arrangements are being handled by McCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, Shadyside. A private memorial is planned for later this spring. Donations in memory of Henrietta Ashby may be made to Manchester Craftsmen's Guild Jazz. Condolences may be left at:

www.mccabebrothers.com