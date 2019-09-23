|
SPEAKMAN HENRIETTA V.
Age 97, of Greensburg, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born July 15, 1922, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Dewey and Hildegard Brandau Carr. Also predeceased by her husband, David M. Speakman; daughter-in-law, Irene Speakman; and sister, Patricia Carr. Survived by son, James D. Speakman, of Ossian, Ind.; two daughters: Betsy (Doug) Halliday, of Pittsburgh, and Bobbie (Sam) Laciak, of Greensburg; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, 241 S. Main St., Greensburg. Interment in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the It's About The Warrior Foundation. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019