BIDNIAK HENRIETTE

Age 90, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Glendale, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on October 1, 1928, in Austria, to the late Josef and Martha Trawoger. Beloved wife of the late Michael Bidniak; loving mother of Helen Frischmann and Doris (William) Freese; treasured grandmother of Nicole (Robert) Franz, Matthew Frischmann, Kevin (Annie) Freese, and Lauren (Quinn Sturge) Freese; proud great-grandmother of Henry and Benjamin Franz and Allie Tang Freese; sister of the late Karl (Margarethe) Trawoger. Mima enjoyed traveling the world with her friends and family. She traveled to Fiji, Australia, China, New Zealand, Europe and many more. For her 80th birthday she rode a camel in Egypt. She was also very active in many local senior social groups. Mima will be remembered for her caring nature, passion of life, and most of all love of family. As per Mima's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926, www.givetochildrens.org/donate. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.