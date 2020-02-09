Home

HENRY A. "HANK" KWIATKOWSKI

HENRY A. "HANK" KWIATKOWSKI Obituary
KWIATKOWSKI HENRY A. "HANK"

Former resident of the South Side for over 80 years, a veteran of the US Army, a retired Allegheny County maintenance worker and a South Side Meals Wheels Volunteer, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at age 90. Son of the late John and Mary Kwiatkowski; brother of the late Lucille Ross (Kwiatkowski) and the late Florence M. Gentile (Kwiatkowski); he is survived by his niece, Carol Fritch Anglin (John); loving uncle of Kenneth A Fritch, Jr. (Erin); great-uncle of Logan James Fritch; and longtime friend of Audrey Studer. Henry will be greatly missed for his humor, his kindness and his love of the South Side and the Steelers. And thanks so very much to all the staff at North Strabane Retirement Village,  and McMurray Hills Manor Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated TBD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
