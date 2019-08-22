Home

Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
HENRY A. QUINN


1960 - 2019
HENRY A. QUINN Obituary
QUINN HENRY A.

Of Ross Twp., passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Quinn; brother, Robert; and dear companion, Karee Dailey. He is survived by brothers, William (Janet), Raymond (Lorraine), and Kenneth (Elizabeth); Sandra Quinn, and Thomas Dailey. He was the uncle of seven nephews and five nieces. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp., 15090 at 1 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
