QUINN HENRY A.
Of Ross Twp., passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Quinn; brother, Robert; and dear companion, Karee Dailey. He is survived by brothers, William (Janet), Raymond (Lorraine), and Kenneth (Elizabeth); Sandra Quinn, and Thomas Dailey. He was the uncle of seven nephews and five nieces. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp., 15090 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019