Age 92, of Coraopolis, formerly of Bloomfield, died on April 30, 2019, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; and a son, Mark. Henry is survived by two brothers, Thomas and Joseph; his children, Richard, Daniel and Diane; four grandsons; and four great-granddaughters. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019