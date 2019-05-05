Home

More Obituaries for HENRY SAVINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY A. SAVINI

HENRY A. SAVINI Obituary
SAVINI HENRY A.

Age 92, of Coraopolis, formerly of Bloomfield, died on April 30, 2019, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; and a son, Mark. Henry is survived by two brothers, Thomas and Joseph; his children, Richard, Daniel and Diane; four grandsons; and four great-granddaughters. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
