Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Beth El Section
On Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 50 years of Reva Balk Cohen; loving father of Jennie Cohen, Abby (Jonathan) Maeir, Stuart B. Polonsky, Jeffrey (Inna) Cohen, and Andrew (Claire) Cohen; brother of Judith; favorite brother-in-law of David (Rosalyn), Samuel (Hannelore), Phillip (Bette), Lois (late Leizer) and late Ivan Balk; adoring grandfather of Coby and Noa Maeir; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Henry was a graduate of Columbia University and was a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh for 40 years. He was a noted researcher and was especially proud of his research in children's math education. He created the popular character "Professor Puzzle," and engaged hundreds of children in Pittsburgh area schools as a guest lecturer who found a creative way to make learning math fun. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Beth El Section. Contributions may be made to Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., www.schugar.com. Family owned and operated.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 30, 2019
