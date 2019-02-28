WESSEL HENRY B., III, MD

Age 75, died peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Wheeling, WV on January 31, 1944. His family moved to Puerto Rico in 1957, where he later met the love of his life, Jacqui on a blind date in San Juan, PR. He graduated from Kenyon College in 1965, and from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1969. Hank served his residency in Pediatrics and had additional training in Neurology at UPMC. He was board certified in Pediatrics, Neurology, and Electromyography. After serving as a Major in the United States Air Force from 1972-1974 as the base pediatrician at Lockbourne AFB, he spent his entire career on the faculty of UPMC at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He also served as the Director of the Western PA. Hank was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, and was active in the KAIROS prison ministry during his final years. He was an enthusiastic John Deere collector and enjoyed country music, especially Terri Clark. He loved interacting with children throughout his career and was grateful for the opportunity in retirement to sponsor several hundred orphans in Kenya through the ZOE ministry. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jacqueline, of Sunbury, OH; daughter, Laura (John) Cornely of Lewis Center, OH; granddaughters, Caroline, Charlotte, and Cate Cornely; and brother, Richard (Sandy) Wessel of Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life Service, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry Street, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 9 a.m., until the time of service. Pastor Michael Mack officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the following: Sunbury UMC, wearezoe.org, or the in Hank's memory. The DEVORE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME of Sunbury is honored to serve Hank's family. Special memories and condolences may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com