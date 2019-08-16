Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY BUCZKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY BUCZKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY BUCZKOWSKI Obituary
BUCZKOWSKI HENRY

On August 14, 2019 at the age of 91.  He was a resident of Ross Twp. Beloved husband of the late Iretta (Mundy) Buczkowski; loving father of Rene (Skip) Heshler; brother of Dorothy Zatezalo and the late Joseph and Richard Buczkowski.  He is also survived by two grand and four great-grandchildren.  Friends will be received Sunday, August18, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday in St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m.  Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.