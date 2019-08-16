|
BUCZKOWSKI HENRY
On August 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a resident of Ross Twp. Beloved husband of the late Iretta (Mundy) Buczkowski; loving father of Rene (Skip) Heshler; brother of Dorothy Zatezalo and the late Joseph and Richard Buczkowski. He is also survived by two grand and four great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday, August18, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday in St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019