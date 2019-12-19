|
HERCHENROETHER, JR. HENRY CARL
Age 99, of Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community, formerly of Ben Avon, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years of the late Nell (Young) Herchenroether. Son of the late Henry C. and Edna (Meyer) Herchenroether. Father of Richard (Sue) Herchenroether, Peter (Susan) Herchenroether and the late Daniel Herchenroether, and daughter-in-law, Wendy Herchenroether. Grandfather of Gregory, Adam (Rachel Nizhnikova), Emily, Rebecca, Benjamin and Amy Herchenroether. Brother of the late George H. Herchenroether. Graduate of Oliver High School, Westminster College (cum laude) and University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Longtime attorney with the firms of Alter, Wright & Barron and its successor, Sherrard, German & Kelly, P.C. Mr. Herchenroether was active in his community and profession, including service as a Lieutenant in the US Navy during World War II, an elder, Clerk of Session and co-chair of the building committee of the Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, Mayor of Ben Avon Borough, longtime Trustee of Union Dale Cemetery, member and Chair of the Alumni Council of Westminster College, member and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and life member of the advisory board of the Greater Pittsburgh Salvation Army. Family and Friends are welcome to a memorial visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Ave., Ben Avon, PA. A private viewing was held at the MCDONALD - LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., followed by burial at Union Dale Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206, Westminster College, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16172 or The Salvation Army, PO Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15206. Please view the online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019