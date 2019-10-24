|
|
GORMAN, JR. HENRY DORN
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Henry Dorn Gorman, Jr., age 64, of Moon Twp. Dear son of the late Henry Dorn Gorman, Sr. and Dolores Meinzer Gorman; beloved husband of Pamela L. Gorman; loving father of Amanda Gorman; brother of the late Keith Gorman; brother-in-law of Susie (Buddy) Metts and Katey (Mike) Rummel. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Henry was the retired Chief Financial Officer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. If desired, memorials may be made to The of Western PA, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019