More Obituaries for HENRY GORMAN
HENRY DORN GORMAN Jr.

HENRY DORN GORMAN Jr. Obituary
GORMAN, JR. HENRY DORN

On Monday, October 21, 2019, Henry Dorn Gorman, Jr., age 64, of Moon Twp. Dear son of the late Henry Dorn Gorman, Sr. and Dolores Meinzer Gorman; beloved husband of Pamela L. Gorman; loving father of Amanda Gorman; brother of the late Keith Gorman; brother-in-law of Susie (Buddy) Metts and Katey (Mike) Rummel. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Henry was the retired Chief Financial Officer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. If desired, memorials may be made to The of Western PA, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
