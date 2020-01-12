|
|
GORMAN, JR. HENRY DORN
Henry Dorn Gorman, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, age 64, of Moon Twp. Dear son of the late Henry Dorn Gorman, Sr. and Dolores Meinzer Gorman; beloved husband of Pamela L. Gorman; loving father of Amanda Gorman; brother of the late Keith Gorman; brother-in-law of Susie (Buddy) Metts and Katey (Mike) Rummel. Henry was hired at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on October 2, 1998. He served as controller from 1998-2008, and was then promoted to Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer on May 22, 2008. He served in that capacity till he retired on March 1, 2017, due to health concerns. Henry's charitable work included serving on the Board of PG Charities as Director of Finance and Treasurer from 1998-2017. He was Treasurer of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank from 1998-2018. Henry and his wife Pam, volunteered at the Literary Guild's show, "Off the Record" from 1998-2018. Proceeds from that show were donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. He was treasurer of the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra from 2007-2017. Henry was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling the world with his family in his free time. A Memorial Service will be held January 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Church in Sewickley. If desired, memorials may be made to The of Western PA, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020