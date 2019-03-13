BARRON HENRY E. JR.

Age 88. Formerly of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Ruth E. Barron (Doman); loving father of Robert (Mary Ann) Barron, William (Debra) Barron, and Bruce (Gina) Barron; dear brother of James (Chickie) Barron; brother-in-law of Paul Doman, and Jane (John) Bennati; also survived by 13 cherished grandchildren; 17 cherished great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Henry was a US Army veteran. He retired as a machinist for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette in 1992, after 44 years of service and was a lifetime member of the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray, 724-941-3211. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosery Church. Interment Woodruff Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , or the , kidney.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com