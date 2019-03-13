Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
BARRON HENRY E. JR.

Age 88. Formerly of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Ruth E. Barron (Doman); loving father of Robert (Mary Ann) Barron, William (Debra) Barron, and Bruce (Gina) Barron; dear brother of James (Chickie) Barron; brother-in-law of Paul Doman, and Jane (John) Bennati; also survived by 13 cherished grandchildren; 17 cherished great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Henry was a US Army veteran. He retired as a machinist for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette in 1992, after 44 years of service and was a lifetime member of the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray, 724-941-3211. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosery Church. Interment Woodruff Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , or the , kidney.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
