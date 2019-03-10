Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
(412) 821-2940
HENRY BIRCH
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
Committal
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mausoleum of St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Shaler, PA
HENRY E. BIRCH Jr.


BIRCH HENRY E., JR.,

Age 91 of Shaler, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Turney) Birch. Step-father of Christopher (Mary Staci) Fritzges; grandfather of Jack and Ashton Fritzges. Henry was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and retired from Verizon. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale (412-821-2940). A Committal Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Mausoleum of St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shaler.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
