BIRCH HENRY E., JR.,
Age 91 of Shaler, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Turney) Birch. Step-father of Christopher (Mary Staci) Fritzges; grandfather of Jack and Ashton Fritzges. Henry was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and retired from Verizon. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale (412-821-2940). A Committal Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Mausoleum of St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shaler.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019