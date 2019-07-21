WEST HENRY E.

Age 98, passed away on July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace E. Patterson West, whom he was married to for 51 and one half years; loving father of Elden P. (Sue Ann) West, and Wayne H. West; proud grandfather of Julie Ann (James) Prichard, Joyce Ann (John) Ter Bush, Jodie Ann Bolbecker, Katheryn West, Mary (Jamie) Cross, James (Bernadette) West, and Elizabeth (Garlan) Locklear. Proud great-grandfather of 11. Henry was born on March 26, 1921, at home, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from McKeesport High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacology graduating in 1943. Henry served in the Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He became the Chief Pharmacist and head of the Poison Control Center at St. John's General Hospital on the North Side. Family and friends are welcome Monday from 9-10:50 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow with military honors at Jefferson Memorial Park.