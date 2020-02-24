|
LECZKOWSKI HENRY EDWARD
Age 81, of Cranberry Twp., PA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. "Big Hank" was a natural storyteller who enjoyed sharing his life stories with family and friends - from his childhood on Polish Hill in Pittsburgh to his many years as manager for the PLCB to his favorite memories of time spent with his family. Henry was a sports enthusiast and played softball on various teams throughout his life. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, he was a formidable power hitter. He also enjoyed playing golf and watching his beloved Steelers. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed. Henry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 47 years, Bernadine Leczkowski; his three children, Jeffrey Leczkowski and his wife, Irina, of Asheville, NC, Jennifer Kayser and her husband, Jason, of Jenkintown, PA, and Julie Gobbel and her husband, Eric, of Pleasant Hills, PA; his two grandsons, Jack Henry Kayser and Kyle Lucas Gobbel; and his sister, Bernadette (Leczkowski) Duncan of Polish Hill, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Leczkowski. Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Cranberry Township.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020