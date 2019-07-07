BROWN HENRY G. "HARRY"

Age 88, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ellen D. Brown (McAtee). Survived by his daughter, Mary Ellen Sciullo (Robert), Lantana, FL; son, Joseph G. Brown (Janet), Penn Hills, PA; granddaughter, Kelly Sciullo, Lantana, FL and many nieces and nephews. Harry enlisted in the Navy in 1948 and served on the destroyer USS Robert K. Huntington during the Korean War. He worked for US Steel for 40 years. Harry was very active in the VFW and American Legion holding leadership positions at local and state levels. Harry and Ellen lived and raised their family in Swissvale, PA before retiring to Boynton Beach, FL in 2002. Services will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery on July 22.