Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Parlor of Shadyside Presbyterian Church
5121 Westminster Place
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Shadyside Presbyterian Church
Interment
Following Services
Homewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY HEISER WALLACE IV


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY HEISER WALLACE IV Obituary
WALLACE IV HENRY HEISER

Of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, at the age of 80. "Hank" was born September 28, 1939, to Henry Heiser Wallace III and Genevieve Wallace. Hank received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Juris Doctorate from Cornell Law School in 1966. He was a prominent Pittsburgh litigator until his retirement in 2016. Special points of pride were his tenure as President of the Western PA Trial Lawyers Association and his many years receiving "Best Lawyers" recognition from numerous Associations and Publications. But his greatest professional honor was the family of colleagues, staff, and clients he created in his law firm. He will be remembered for his love of baseball, cigars, Hemingway, Stone Harbor, fishing, and his dog, Baby. He is survived by his seven children, Jeanne, Lynn, Henry, Lauren, Stephen, Natalie, and Donald; 12 grandchildren, Erika, Ashley, Justin, Aislinn, Keegan, Brenna, Dylan, Clayton, Anna, Elizabeth, Lyra, and Kiran; and three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Christina, and Jersey. He leaves behind his beloved companion, Yvonne Phalen. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Parlor of Shadyside Presbyterian Church, 5121 Westminster Place, Pittsburgh, PA, immediately followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Homewood Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the of America at . Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now