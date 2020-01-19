|
|
WALLACE IV HENRY HEISER
Of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, at the age of 80. "Hank" was born September 28, 1939, to Henry Heiser Wallace III and Genevieve Wallace. Hank received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Juris Doctorate from Cornell Law School in 1966. He was a prominent Pittsburgh litigator until his retirement in 2016. Special points of pride were his tenure as President of the Western PA Trial Lawyers Association and his many years receiving "Best Lawyers" recognition from numerous Associations and Publications. But his greatest professional honor was the family of colleagues, staff, and clients he created in his law firm. He will be remembered for his love of baseball, cigars, Hemingway, Stone Harbor, fishing, and his dog, Baby. He is survived by his seven children, Jeanne, Lynn, Henry, Lauren, Stephen, Natalie, and Donald; 12 grandchildren, Erika, Ashley, Justin, Aislinn, Keegan, Brenna, Dylan, Clayton, Anna, Elizabeth, Lyra, and Kiran; and three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Christina, and Jersey. He leaves behind his beloved companion, Yvonne Phalen. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Parlor of Shadyside Presbyterian Church, 5121 Westminster Place, Pittsburgh, PA, immediately followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Homewood Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the of America at . Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020