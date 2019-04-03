Home

Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
HENRY HERMAN MUTH Jr.

HENRY HERMAN MUTH Jr. Obituary
MUTH, JR. HENRY HERMAN

Henry, age 91, of McDonald, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Southwestern VA Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born October 24, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Henry H. Muth, Sr. and Sadie Alwes Muth. Mr. Muth was a safety engineer and elevator inspector for the state of Pennsylvania. He enjoyed playing drums and roller skating. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Surviving are his daughter, Cheryl Ann Muth, of McDonald; and his former wife, Dolores Muth; brother, Elmer Muth; and sister, Corinne Humbel. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Marie Joan MacCarron; brother, Charles Muth; and sisters, Margaret Fragier and Eva Mae Stoehr. At the request of the deceased, all arrangements are private and are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald (724-926-2800). Interment will follow at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
