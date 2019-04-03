MUTH, JR. HENRY HERMAN

Henry, age 91, of McDonald, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Southwestern VA Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born October 24, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Henry H. Muth, Sr. and Sadie Alwes Muth. Mr. Muth was a safety engineer and elevator inspector for the state of Pennsylvania. He enjoyed playing drums and roller skating. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Surviving are his daughter, Cheryl Ann Muth, of McDonald; and his former wife, Dolores Muth; brother, Elmer Muth; and sister, Corinne Humbel. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Marie Joan MacCarron; brother, Charles Muth; and sisters, Margaret Fragier and Eva Mae Stoehr. At the request of the deceased, all arrangements are private and are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald (724-926-2800). Interment will follow at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.