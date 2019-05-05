DUDEK HENRY J.

Age 89, of Blawnox, on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Anna Dudek; loving father of Joyce Dudek and Joseph Dudek; brother of Joseph, Alex and the late George, John and Stanley Dudek; son of the late Michael and Julia Dudek. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave. Pgh., PA 15238 (Blawnox). A funeral mass will be at St. Pio Parish, St. Edward Church on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Aspinwall Meals on Wheels, 450 Walnut St. Pgh., PA 15238. www.thomasmsmithfh.com