KELLNER, JR. HENRY J.

Of Finleyville, on Monday, March 16, 2020, age 68, beloved husband of Karen A. Urso; loving father of Henry J. Kellner III (Kira), Adam S. Kellner and Marnie J. Urso; brother of Robert H. Kellner (Martha), Barbara Jean Kellner, Patricia Ann Henderson (Jim), Thomas Paul Kellner (Cindy), MaryLou Mathies (Dean); proud grandfather of Destinee, Brynlee, Maya and Sadie. Henry was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 40 years in government service and retired as a Safety Manager of the CDC-NIOSH (formerly the Bureau of Mines). He loved spending time with his grandchildren and also enjoyed bowling, scuba diving and hunting. Henry was a member of the American Legion Post #613 of Finleyville. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment with Full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If you are not in good health, please feel free to leave your condolences online. Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

