MARTONE HENRY J.
Age 84, of Aspinwall, on Friday, February 14, 2020, with family at his side. Beloved husband of 60 years of Jean (Barkasi) Martone; loving father of Christopher H. (Linda) Martone, D.M.D. and Daniel J. (Valerie, D.M.D) Martone; cherished grandfather of Ryan Stout, Kristen Stout, Franklin Martone, Peter Martone, Zachary Martone and the late Kaitlin Martone; brother of Dr. Louis H. (Dr. Christine) Martone and the late Janet M. Fitzgerald. Henry was a 1959 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, an avid Steeler fan and Civil War Historian. He was a professional engineer and professional land surveyor, and Founder of Martone Engineering and Surveying. Henry will be greatly missed. Family and Friends will be received Tuesday, February 18 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. Burial will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020