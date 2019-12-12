|
GILLESPIE DR. HENRY K.
Dr. Harry K. Gillespie, retired pediatrician, age 94 of Irwin, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. Loving father of seven children, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Ferragonio, James (Ana) Gillespie, David (Rose Mary) Gillespie, Charlotte (Charles) Fisher, Sarah (Eugene) Pile, Elizabeth (David) Haushalter, and Douglas (Heidi) Gillespie. Caring grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their families. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Troy; and cousin, Lucy (Joe) Russell. In addition to his wife Eleanor, Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Loretta; and siblings, Richard, Philip, Jr., and Susan Mormon. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, a U.S. Navy veteran, and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Dr. Gillespie was a longtime practicing pediatrician in Irwin and White Oak as well as at Jeannette and McKeesport hospitals, touching the lives of many patients and families over the length of his career. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, where he cantered mass and served as a member of the choir for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #1480 Greensburg. Dr. Gillespie was ahead of his time when it came to enjoying the great outdoors, recycling, and doing his part in taking care of Mother Earth. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness, his steadfast faith, his gentle demeanor, maintaining an active lifestyle, and his ever-present sense of humor. To celebrate the life of Dr. Gillespie, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 308 2nd St. Irwin. The family will receive friends in the church vestibule 30 minutes prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to: Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp, Inc., PO Box 1424, McMurray, PA 15317; Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second Street Irwin, PA 15642; Knights of Columbus, or a . WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com